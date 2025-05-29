Reem Shaikh GIFTS Herself A BMW Worth 60 Lakhs; See Post

Popular TV actress Reem Shaikh has gifted herself a wonderful gift, a luxury car BMW X1, which costs around ₹60 lakhs. 22-year-old Reem recently bought this premium car, and photos and videos of this special moment are going viral on Instagram.

In the videos, Reem is seen posing with her new car and then enjoying a drive on the streets of Mumbai with friends.

Reem’s close friend and actress Jannat Zubair shared a picture on Instagram, in which Reem is seen posing with her new BMW. Jannat wrote in the caption, “From childhood giggles to today’s grown-up goals — my girl gifts herself a BMW! Proud is an understatement. Here’s to more wins, more wheels, and more dreams.”

Actor Sehban Azim also shared a video in which he is seen enjoying a drive with Reem in her new car.

The BMW X1 is known for its stylish design, comfortable interiors, and the latest technology. It has a powerful engine that gives a great driving experience and its cabin is made of high-quality materials that give a complete feel of luxury.

Car mileage: 16.35 km

Colour options: Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, M Portimao Blue Metallic, Storm Bay Metallic, and Space Silver Metallic.

Interestingly, the number plate of Reem’s car also matches her birthday (8 September 2002).

A few days ago, there was news that Reem Shaikh will get engaged to actor Krishna Gupta in Jaipur. But Reem, while talking to India Forums on these rumours, said, “After all it is just gossip at the end of the day, I am not getting engaged.”

Reem Shaikh is currently seen in the TV show Laughter Chefs Season 2. Before this, she worked in many hit shows, such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chakravarti Ashok Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

This new achievement of Reem is a proud moment for her fans and friends. Young, talented and independent – Reem Shaikh is an inspiration for today’s new generation.

