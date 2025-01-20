Reem Shaikh On Completing 14 Years In Acting: “I Gotta Keep Working Hard..”

Reem Shaikh needs no introduction! The young girl who started her journey as Lakshmi/Devi in the TV show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010; it has been 14 years in the acting field till 2024, and she has come a long way with several shows and films like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tu Aashiqui and the film Gul Makai. Talking about her incredible journey, Reem expressed her feelings and goals.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Reem Shaikh expressed her feelings about completing 14 years in the industry, and how she takes her journey. The actress said, “Like early retirement or something? I mean, you know, when I look back at my journey, I just have gratitude. Honestly, there is nothing else because even in childhood, I couldn’t realize that, among fifty people in a room, I had come this far, so how big of a deal it is. For me, I’m only filled with gratitude when I look back at my journey, and I know that I gotta keep working hard because obviously there will be a prettier face than me, there might be a better actor than me, so because of that I gotta really real work hard. So when I look back at my journey, there is only gratitude, not like Okay, I have done enough.”

During the interview, Reem Shaikh also talked about her upcoming show, Ek Farzi Pyaar, on the OTT platform Amazon MX Player, her staying away from TV shows, her marriage plans, and more. So check out the full interview below.