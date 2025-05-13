Reem Shaikh Opens Up About Her Parents’ Divorce, Half Sister And More

Famous TV actress Reem Shaikh recently appeared with her mother in Nayandeep Rakhshit’s podcast. In this special conversation, Reem revealed the truth about her family to everyone.

Reem Shaikh was born to a Muslim father, Sameer Shaikh and a Hindi mother, Sheetal Shaikh.

Reem clearly said that her parents have got divorced, and what people were guessing till now is true. When she was asked about her relationship with her father, she said, ‘Sometimes I had a very good relationship with my father, sometimes there were ups and downs. There was a time when I was very close to my father, so much so that once I made my grandmother shut up because she was shouting at my father. My relationship did not change because of my mother and father, but because of the distance between us and maybe due to ignorance. I was also facing a lot in my life. Now the relationship has changed, but I have accepted it and have moved on.’

Reem also told that she still talks to her father, and sometimes they also go on trips. The relationship is now healthy and fine.

Reem also talked about her half sister for the first time.

She said, ‘My mother has a daughter from her first marriage, Riya. She is my half sister and is an air hostess. We have a good bond, and I do not hide this fact.’

Reem’s words were heart-touching, honest, true and understanding the depth of relationships.

Talking about Reem’s work front, she’s currently been seen in Colors Laughter Chef Season 2.