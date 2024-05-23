RIP: Firoz Khan aka Duplicate Amitabh Bachchan Passes Away

It’s again a state of mourning in the Hindi entertainment industry today. The shocking news of actor Firoz Khan, who is well-known as the look-alike of the Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan passing away has brought in a sorrowful ambience. The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor died of a heart attack in the early morning of 23 May, that is today. The news of the actor’s death has been painful for people who knew him closely.

The actor is a look-alike of the thespian actor Amitabh Bachchan. There are many times when Firoz has been seen and admired for his Amitabh-lookalike stance and mannerisms. He has acted in shows Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Shaktimaan etc.

Firoz has been known as a great mimicry artist. He used to mimic Amitabh Bachchan exceptionally well. However, apart from Big B, he is known to mimic many veteran actors like Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra etc.

