Ruckus on Sets Of Anupamaa: Actor Jatin Suri’s Girlfriend Accuses Him of Blackmail; Police Arrive on The Set

Actor Jatin Suri, who plays the character of ‘Raja’ in the show, has been accused of blackmail by his girlfriend. It is being said that during the shooting, his girlfriend suddenly reached the set and started making serious allegations against Jatin. The matter escalated so much that the girl called the police.

The police immediately arrived on the set, and then both Jatin Suri and his girlfriend were taken to the police station so that the matter could be investigated properly.

When the media tried to talk to Jatin Suri about this matter, he first flatly denied it and said that all these were fake news. But when asked further, he said that he did not want to say anything about this now.

At present, neither the channel nor the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, has issued a statement. This matter is still under investigation, and no legal action has been taken against anyone so far.

The show Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, has been consistently topping the TRP list. But such off-screen controversies sometimes bring the show into the limelight for reasons that are not expected.

Jatin Suri has previously appeared in TV shows like ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ (2015) and ‘Saubhagyawati Bhavah – Terms and Conditions Apply’ (2023). His character ‘Raja’ in Anupama is being liked a lot by the audience these days.

Now we have to see what turn this matter takes. Currently, the shooting is going on, but there is some tension on the set.

Stay tuned for more updates!