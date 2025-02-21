Rupali Ganguly Is Highest Paid TV Actress? Anupamaa Producer Reveals

Rupali Ganguly is the actress who is rulling in the television world with her performance in Anupamaa. With the massive fame, the actress has not only received praises but also becomes victim of rumors and controversies. However, the rumors becoming the highest paid TV actress isn’t upsetting and recently Anupama producer revealed the truth that many wanted to know.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi was asked if Rupali Ganguly is the highest paid indian television actress he said, “I don’t think I’m the highest paid producer, so I don’t think the actress. I really don’t know the pay parity, or things of other actors. But I don’t know in my show obviously she is but in comparison with others I don’t know because don’t know what others take.”

In conclusion, Rupali Ganguly is the highest paid actress but with her production house as there is no idea about the other actors charges. However, Rajan Shahi appreciated Rupali and claimed that she should get ten times more in terms of blessings because of her hard work and dedication.

Rupali Ganguly has appeared in several hit shows, including Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, Adaalat, Parvarrish—Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and others. She is currently in Anupamaa alongside Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria.