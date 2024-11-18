Samriddhi Shukla aka Abhira from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ shares worrying images of her burn marks on the face & hand

Actress Samriddhi Shukla, currently known for her role as Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal a series of concerning images and videos. The posts showed multiple burn marks that she sustained both on her face and hand, giving fans a glimpse of the challenges she has faced behind the scenes.

In her stories, Samriddhi shared an image of a previous burn injury she suffered just below her eye while using a curler during her earlier show. This particular incident had left a noticeable mark on her face. She followed this with another clip, showing more recent injuries that occurred while filming for her current project. These burns included marks near her nose and below her lips, which were visible in the shared video.

In addition to the facial injuries, Samriddhi also revealed a burn on her hand. Through these posts, she opened up about the accidental injuries she has endured while working in the television industry. Despite these incidents, the actress continues to be dedicated to her craft and active on social media, where she keeps her fans updated.

The posts drew concern from her followers, who expressed their worries in the comments section, hoping for her quick recovery. Many commended her resilience, especially given the challenges of shooting under high-pressure conditions.

Samriddhi’s candid posts highlight the physical risks actors often face on set. Despite the visible injuries, she seems to be staying strong and optimistic, continuing to engage with her audience and fans online.