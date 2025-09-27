Sana Khan And Hritik Yadav Set To Lead Zee TV’s Upcoming Show Nari Shakti — Reports

Since Zee TV changed its logo, the channel has been revamping its line-up to boost its presence and improve the show’s rating. The newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak brought Zee back in the top five race, and now the channel is set to bring more new shows. Recently, Jagadhatri was announced, and now, as per the recent media reports, Zee TV is bringing another show named Nari Shakti.

As per the reports, Bigg Boss 12 fame Sana Khan is set to play the lead actress in the new show Nari Shakti. And actor Hritik Yadav will play the male lead role. Hritik has appeared in several shows, including Apollena, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Naagin 6, and others. This is the first time Sana and Hritik have been paired opposite each other. However, more details about the show are yet to be revealed.

However, the new show Nari Shakti sounds empowering, which will strengthen the channel’s line-up. Also, Nari Shakti is a remake of a Bengali show.

The new show on Zee TV, Nari Shakti, will be produced by Dilep Sonkar under the banner of Star Bharat Productions. With the new show, Sana and Hritik might hit a breakthrough role in their acting career.

Are you excited for Zee TV’s new show Nari Shakti?