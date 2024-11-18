Serial Twists Of Last Week (11-17 November): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Ansh being beaten up by the boys at the party, during the Bhai Dooj celebration. Rahi came in as a saviour and helped Ansh. Mahi got jealous of Anupamaa’s love for Rahi. This created a furore between Mahi and Rahi, which led to Rahi determining to go out of the place after repaying Anupamaa the debts she owed. Rahi was upset with Anupamaa for not showing faith in her. Anupamaa tried her best to tell her the truth. Anupamaa and Rahi were determined to do well in the competition. Rahi kept aside differences and practised with sincerity with Anupamaa. However, Rahi was again faced with the thought that Anupamaa has always remained partial to others. Anupamaa worried about the consequences of the competition as it involved all her family members. Prem motivated Rahi to do well in the competition. However, Ansh was sad after getting eliminated.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, the engrossing drama of Rohit taking the big decision of giving his newborn kid to Armaan and Abhira. When Abhira got conscious and asked for her child, Rohit gave his child to her. This shocked Armaan. While Abhira was relieved and happy to have her BSP, Armaan argued with Rohit that this could not happen. Armaan wanted to tell the truth to Abhira but feared dire consequences. Rohit, on the other hand, pleaded to Armaan to raise his baby as theirs, as Ruhi got into a coma and uncertainty prevailed over her recovery. Abhira got emotional after seeing Ruhi unconscious and also got to know that her baby did not make it. Armaan, Abhira and the baby were welcomed home, and so was Ruhi brought to her house and was kept under special care. Armaan had an emotional breakdown and could not handle the grief of losing his baby. Abhira saw his weird behaviour and even questioned him on his not being happy after having his kid. Ruhi became conscious during the Naamkaran function of Abhira’s kid. Ruhi came down and snatched Abhira’s kid from her. The family broke the bad news to Ruhi and she was inconsolably in tears and pain. Abhira announced that Ruhi and she would co-parent her kid, but Ruhi rejected the offer.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, Preeta getting better in health. However, she was shocked and surprised to know that she was well aware of the fact that Mahesh Luthra was diabetic. Preeta made this unusual plea before Rakhi to not postpone the weddings of Shaurya and Rajveer. This shocked Shaurya and he decided to leave the house. Nidhi, though, tried stopping him and told him that if he left, he would end up losing a lot of things in the house. The family got convinced and started the Mehendi preparations of both the brides and the grooms. The family got together to bring Karan and Preeta closer. During the Mehendi, Shaurya behaved rudely with Palki and vowed to ruin her mehendi. Palki hit back at Shaurya and pledged to ruin his life if he did anything to her. Preeta and Rajveer missed Srishti during the function. Burning with the intention of revenge, Shaurya brought a mehendi that could burn the hands of Palki. Karan tried his best to make Preeta remember her past. But she fell unconscious when Karan forced her to recall the past. The doctor told Karan not to make Preeta think of her past. Nidhi planned to use this to ruin Preeta’s life. Palki’s hand got burnt. Preeta blamed Shaurya for the mishap. Nidhi protected Shaurya, pointing fingers at Rajveer.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Bapuji deciding to take the Tapu Sena to a trip outside. Bhide felt that Sonu was going with Tapu and got worried. While going, Tapu Sena wanted to know whether Bapuji was taking them. But Bapuji did not disclose the place. Tapu Sena played a guessing game but did not succeed. They were happy to be at the old age home. They had a good time with the old people at the home. At home, Jethalal got worried as Tapu came home alone without Bapuji. Bhide and Jetha asked Tapu about it, when Tapu talked about the old age home, and how happy Bapuji was to go there. Bhide assumed that Bapuji had enrolled into an old age home and questioned Jetha about it. The Gokuldham society had a milk crisis with no home having milk for the morning tea. Bhide had a problem with his fridge not working. He called Bagha to repair the same. However, Bagha told Bhide that nothing was working in his fridge and the best option was to buy a new fridge. A customer came to Gadha Electronics and wanted a fridge of the same brand that Bhide had. He offered to give big money for the fridge and was not bothered if it worked.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal and family being upbeat with Lipika’s engagement proceedings. However, Vrinda, the groom’s mother got to know about Mangal and Adit parting ways. She took that as the reason for breaking the engagement. Even though Mangal pleaded with Vrinda, she did not oblige and walked off. Shanti blamed Lakshmi for ruining Lipika’s engagement by telling Vrinda that Mangal and Adit were not together. Later, the groom and Vrinda apologized for their behaviour and the engagement happened. Kusum later accused Mangal of doing a job for a living. Mangal, though, explained their financial condition and convinced Kusum and Adit’s father to allow her to work. Mangal was reprimanded at school for being a labourer at work as her video went viral. She was asked to stop her work or remove her kids from school. Mangal got the opportunity for catering service which she accepted.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, the engrossing drama of Jhanak getting to know the shocking truth of her mother Urvashi being murdered. Vinayak grew suspicious of Srishti’s past and tried to find more to it. Vinayak took the help of Jhanak and Brijbhushan to uncover Srishti’s real colour. Aniruddh and Jhanak met at the temple, where Jhanak continued to pretend like Nutan. Aniruddh wished she was Jhanak. Aniruddh had a big doubt about Nutan being Jhanak. Arshi got jealous of Jhanak as Aniruddh was desperate for Jhanak. Vinayak exposed Srishti’s past and also brought to the fore, Jhanak’s real identity. Aniruddh was happy and wanted Jhanak back into his life. However, Jhanak refused.

