Serial Twists Of Last Week (13-19 January): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by. This week is special as the year 2025 has begun.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Raahi’s bike creating a small scratch on Parag Kothari’s car. This resulted in an argument on the road with the driver. Later, at the Kothari house, Moti Baa realized that Anupamaa was the same lady she fought with, and behaved badly with her. She did not get the entry into the house. However, Anupamaa and Raahi set things up outside the house. Prem got to know that Anupamaa and Raahi were in Kothari mansion. The Kotharis blamed Raahi and Anupamaa for a theft that happened. But they denied having a hand in it. Parag remembered his son Tinku and talked about him with Moti Baa. Prem entered the house on knowing about Anupmaaa’s humiliation. He confronted his father for hurting them. Prem told his family that he worked for Anupamaa’s Anu Ki Rasoi. He even told his family about his love for Raahi, and his decision to marry her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhira talking to the minister and his son and getting help to get Vidya released. Abhira’s effort was successful and Vidya was out of prison. The Poddar family was happy with Vidya’s release. However, Vidya showed symptoms of acute trauma and wanted revenge against Abhira. Armaan was shattered by Vidya’s demand to seek revenge against Abhira. At college, Abhira felt sad when Armaan taunted her during class. He asked her to write an imposition on the board until he stopped her. Arman forgot about it and went home. However, Abhira got locked in the class and she panicked. Abhir and Ruhi were concerned as Abhira did not return. Abhir called Armaan, but Armaan was rude to him. Armaan later realized his folly and rushed to the college to see Abhira unconscious in the class. Ruhi and Abhir came to the college at the same time and helped her. Armaan, under the insistence of his mother, revoked Abhira’s lawyer licence which shattered her. She confronted Armaan for his act and parted ways with him. Abhir confessed his love to Charu. Armaan and Abhira attended their divorce trial where they were emotional. Armaan hid Abhira’s diary and did not want to lose it. Abhira was about to get stuck in an electricity mishap on the road but was saved by RK. RK offered her the job of being his assistant.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama of Reet entering the premise of Varadha to get proof of his misdeeds. However, Reet got trapped by Varadha who threatened to kill her. Raghav got to know that Reet was in trouble, and rushed to the place to save her. Eventually, Raghav got Varadha arrested and brought Reet home. Unnati insulted Dhruv’s mother and this angered Dhruv. Raghav provided the needed proof to Reet against Varadha. Raghav and Reet went to Reet’s house where they saw tension between Dhruv and Unnati. Dhruv told Reet about Unnati’s behaviour. Reet tried to stop Raghav from making a bigger mess. Raghav and Reet joined together and performed the aarti on the occasion of New Year. Sharada did not allow Reet to work and threw at her a challenge. Later, Sharada gave her consent for Reet to work. However, Reet was betrayed by the channel owner. Unnati tried to pacify Dhruv using Reet’s trick. However, she ended up making a bigger mess. Reet was unhappy as she did not get the job. Reet cooked delicious food for Raghav’s guests, but Divya ruined it.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Bapuji floating all the way to the Pakistan coastal lines. He was spotted by Pakistani soldiers who took guard as Bapuji was an Indian. However, Bapuji’s wit saved him as he lied to them that he was a Pakistani spy who lived all these years in India for a mission. Bapuji was thoroughly interrogated, while the soldiers tried to test him out by asking him to say Hindustan Murdabad. However, Bapuji refused to do so as he was a staunch patriot. He was in the firing line to be shot when the Indian soldiers saved Bapuji. Bapuji asked the soldiers to call his son Jethalal and check his identity of being an Indian. However, Jetha was praying for his father and did not answer the call.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal finally finding her way and reaching her destination and to Adit after roaming in the jungle. Adit hugged her and found relief that she was back. Though injured, Mangal agreed to participate in the culinary competition. Adit was ready to help Mangal. Mangal was asked to prepare Australian cuisine dish while Christina was asked to make Indian Cuisine. Mangal and Adit showed great camaraderie and were concerned for each other. Christina blew the top as she blamed Mangal for cheating. However, things were sorted and Mangal was declared as the winner. At the party that happened, Mangal accidentally drank from Adit’s drink and got inebriated. She broke out into a stunning dance and was soon followed by Adit who joined her in her dance. Saumya saw this dance act of Adit and Mangal and grew wild. She started to give Kusum a certain medication that made her ill. Jia and Gayatri confronted near the cliff where Gayatri fell off the cliff by accident. Jia was stunned and ran from the cliff. Lakshmi was worried as Gayatri was missing. Jia went to the accident place to get her watch. However, Lakshmi found her watch, and started to threaten Jia as Gayatri’s ghost. It was further revealed that Gayatri was alive and was with Lakshmi, and they together made the plan to scare Jia. Adit and Mangal returned home. Kusum avoided Mangal as she did not want Mangal to understand that she was unwell. During Makar Sankranti, Saumya made a plan to further trouble Kusum.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Aniruddh planning to go to Vihaan’s muh dikhayi ceremony. Sejal got to know that Vihaan and Jhanak were not sleeping together. Jhanak was shocked when she saw Aniruddh at Vihaan’s house. She got scared and did not want to show her face. Finally, she had to, and Jhanak and Aniruddh saw each other. Aniruddh was heartbroken that Jhanak took this decision. Later, Aniruddh tried to talk to Vihaan about Jhanak, but Vihaan did not reveal the truth. Vihaan asked Jhanak to stay at his place for a few more days, in return for Jhanak’s identity being hidden. Jhanak talked to Aniruddh and told him that she did not want to get back to her earlier life. Kulbhushan and his men found out that Jhanak was in the house of Vihaan.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.