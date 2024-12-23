Serial Twists Of Last Week (16-22 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Anupamaa worrying over Maahi’s heartbreak with Prem rejecting her love. On the other hand, Prem waited for Raahi’s reply to his love confession. Anupamaa tried to know what was in Prem’s mind, but she could not decipher Prem’s interest in both Raahi and Maahi. Anupamaa fainted owing to stress. Raahi rejected Prem’s love and he suffered a heartbreak. Prem left his job and that was when Raahi realized her love for him. She recorded her feelings in a voice recording and sent it to Prem. When Raahi learnt from Anupamaa about Maahi’s love for Prem, she was shocked. She did her best to retrieve the message sent to Prem. Prem noticed the deleted message and questioned Raahi about her love for him. However, she firmly denied being in love with him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week a major drama with Vidya getting angry at Abhira for sending divorce papers home. Abhira realized Manish’s ploy in it and confronted him. Abhira, however, refused to trust Armaan anymore. Poddars filed a case against Abhir. Dadisa asked Charu to fight the case. At the public event, problems arose when Manish and Dadisa’s argument intensified with Armaan coming in between, and accidentally getting involved in Manish’s fall. Abhira joined the college and Armaan decided to be a visiting professor there. Dadisa warned Armaan and gave him a time of eight days to get Abhira back, failing which he would divorce her. The families planned to go to Jaipur for Abhir’s concert.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Sharda telling Raghav about Reet being close to his mother Neeta. Raghav refused to take part in the post-wedding rituals after coming home. However, for Unnati’s sake, Raghav performed the Gruhpravesh ritual with Reet. During the post-wedding rituals, Unnati got heat rashes which made Raghav perturbed. Reet questioned Raghav about his hatred for Neeta, but he did not give her the reply. Reet helped Raghav in curing Unnati’s problem. Reet wanted to get back to her job. Unnati’s problems at her in-laws’ place increased as she created a tense ambience in the house.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Bhide being worried over Tapu and Sonu not returning home after the party. Bhide crashed the party where he got to know that Sonu and Tapu had left. However, their friends showed Bhide the shocking dance video of Tapu and Sonu which put doubts in Bhide’s mind over their closeness. Bhide was horrified when Bapuji told Jethalal to look for a bride and get Tapu married. Bhide was worried when Jetha expressed that he needed someone like Sonu. Sonu got worried about Bhide’s decision to get married. Tapu, too had the same problem and the two of them devised a plan.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Lakshmi taking a firm stance on Jiya and her ploys. Jiya came to Kartik and Lakshimi to make amends, but Lakshmi had her own doubts. At Lipika’s wedding, the presence of Saumya and Adit added to the drama during the happy occasion. Kusum begged Adit to get out and not remain at the place. Adit got angry at Saumya. Lipika challenged Saumya that she would expose her case of fake pregnancy. However, Lipika was shocked when she could not find the video evidence on her phone. Jiya throws a sexual assault charge on Kartik. This left his family in shock. Lakshmi tried to prove his innocence, but her statement ended in his arrest. Gayathri was angered and blamed Lakshmi for her son’s arrest. Saumya falsely provocated Adit against Mangal. Lakshmi looked for a lawyer to fight the case of Kartik. She met Raghuveer, but he denied taking up the case.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak deciding to marry Aniruddh. Aniruddh asked Arshi to be his friend, but she walked out of the house. Arshi’s parents got angry at Aniruddh for deciding to marry Jhanak. Srishti worried that Arshi was pregnant and asked her to check with the doctor. Aniruddh threatened to leave his house if his family opposed his decision to marry Jhanak. Arshi was shocked to find herself pregnant. Arshi confronted Aniruddh and his family and announced that she was pregnant.

