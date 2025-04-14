Serial Twists Of Last Week (7-13 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Prem getting released from jail after Anupamaa got the guy caught, who was presumed dead. Prem returned home and it was an emotional reunion. Mohit asked Prem to ask his mother about the deceit she gave him. Prem overheard a conversation between Khyati and her brother, which gave out the truth that Mohit was born to Khyati and Parag, and she kept him away from her so that she could be the mother of Prem and Prarthana. This shocked Prem. Prem returned to his family, and soon, the truth came out about Mohit being Aryan. Parag got angry at Khyati for hiding the truth. Prem got to know that Khyati was not involved in his mother’s death. He apologized to her and accepted her as his mother while Parag ordered her to get out of the house. Prem and Raahi too walked out along with Khyati, leaving Parag in shock. Aryan was happy that Prem was out of the house. Anupamaa took Khyati to her house and took care of her. Anupamaa urged Raghav to reopen his case. But tensions mounted as Raghav got violent. Prem and Raahi returned to the Kothari house. Prem reunited with his dad.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan and Abhira returning to the Poddar house. Vidya wanted Armaan to take Rohit’s place in the house. She also asked Armaan to rejoin the firm. Armaan and Abhira took care of Ruhi’s health and even handled Daksh. Ruhi was shattered and kept herself buried in her tears. Armaan and Abhira comforted her. Ruhi promised them that she would give birth to their kid as this was what Rohit too wanted. Armaan rejoined the firm but put a condition of Abhira’s resumption too. At the office, Vidya forced Armaan to wear Rohit’s coat and sit on his chair. Armaan and Abhira decided to take Ruhi for a babymoon trip. Dadisa warned Abhira that she would end up as the third wheel in this pregnancy and its aftermath and it was not advisable to get Ruhi into Armaan’s life. However, Abhira was not convinced of Dadisa’s thought process. At the hotel, there was confusion when Ruhi was presumed to be the mother by the hotel staff. Soon, the problem was diffused by Ruhi. Armaan and Ruhi got together for yoga classes and other necessities while Abhira watched them together. Daksh called Armaan as his papa, and Swarna warned Abhira of the results.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week a major drama, as Raghav was denied bail as Reet brought the documents late. Raghav got angry at Reet, while Reet was determined to prove Raghav’s innocence. She disguised as an NRI along with Viraj, entered the Nischal Constructions office and created a sting operation on the builder. The builder admitted to having changed the materials and allowed faulty ones to reach Raghav’s site. They took the proof while Viren got tense. Reet proved Raghav’s innocence in her news channel which got Raghav out. Sharda instructed the police to do something about Nischal. Raghav hosted a party where he thanked Reet for her help and also announced his project of making houses for the needy and gave the project Reet’s name. This offended Sharda. Reet and Raghav prayed for Reet’s father’s truth to come out. Reet’s father’s friend provided clues to his innocence and even gave them a recording. Reet got the recording cleaned and listened to it. She called Raghav to a certain place when Sharda got to know that the guy who was killed was Reet’s father. She instructed Viren to kill Reet.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Bapuji being excited about the prospect of meeting his old-time friend the next day. However, when he was about to leave the house, he could not open the main door. Jethalal called the Mahila Mandal for help, who gave them the shocking news of them being locked from the outside. Jethalal tried to send Bapuji down through a ladder, which gave way. They later sent Bapuji from the balcony, while they tied him to a chair. Mr Iyer volunteered to take Bapuji to meet his friend in his car. However, they could not navigate the traffic. Soon, Tapu found a cycle parked on the road, took it, and made Bapuji sit and raced through the roads. At the hotel, Bapuji was disappointed as Manu had left. However, Manu came back as he had left his wallet. Manu and Bapuji met and had an emotional moment.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw Mangal as the business partner to Kapil Bhatnagar. Both of them had a well-established business running. Mangal pined for her kids and family, while Saumya consolidated her position in Adit’s house as the earning wife. Adit’s business did not start, and Saumya mocked him for it. Kapil asked Mangal to handle the Inverstor’s fair. Adit planned to visit the same and pitch his idea before Kapil. However, at the fair, Adit and Mangal did not meet each other but helped each other when Mangal returned Adit’s purse. Mangal wanted to go back to Delhi for her kids’ sake and pleaded before Kapil to leave her. Mangal came to the Gauri Poojan to be of help to the ladies at Pehla Swad. Kusum blessed Mangal without knowing her identity. Kartik and Lakshmi united when Kartik saw Lakshmi and identified her in the rain. Together, they planned to expose Jia. At a party, they intoxicated Jia and recorded her confessions.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Arshi attempting suicide. Srishti blamed Aniruddh for Arshi’s attempt to kill herself. Siddharth and Aniruddh fought with each other, over Arshi’s matter. Arshi confessed her love for Siddharth, and Aniruddh heard her. Jhanak agreed to be with Aniruddh if Arshi found her love and was happy with Siddharth. Arshi announced her decision to move out of the Basu family. Srishti wanted to get Arshi married to Siddharth. Arshi decided to leave the house and also decided to file for divorce from Aniruddh. Aniruddh and Jhanak made Choton and Mrinalini patch up.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.