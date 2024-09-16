Serial Twists Of Last Week (9 – 15 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama which saw the return of Dolly to the Shah house. Adhya expressed her utmost desire for Anuj and Anupamaa’s reunion. Anuj went down on his knees and proposed to Anupamaa, asking her to get back into his life. However, Anupamaa refused the union, leaving Adhya and Anuj sad. Dolly wanted a penthouse in the newly made house design which irked Paritosh. Paritosh wanted his family to fund his daily expenses. Dolly too demanded her share in the property of the family. Dolly was against the love of Minakshi and Sagar and warned Sagar to stay away from her daughter. Anuj returned to his normal self and went to Ankush to regain his lost property and power. However, Ankush badmouthed Anuj and threw him out and refused to give back his property. Anuj vowed that he would fight hard to get back his property and business. Anupamaa faced a problem when Hardik announced that they had to get out of Aasha Bhavan. Paritosh decided to take advantage of the situation and talked about a deal with Hardik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Manish not being able to handle himself after getting to know about Abhira’s truth and fainting. He was helped by the family and given treatment. Manish was ill and the family decided to call for the ambulance and admit him to the hospital. However, Abhira’s presence near him, and her touch made him feel better. The Mama Bhat function was happening in Poddar’s house where Dadisa was about to humiliate Abhira more, by taunting that she did not have her family. However, Manish and his family claimed to be the family of Abhira. There was a dream shown of Manish telling the Poddar family that Abhira was Akshara’s daughter and his great-granddaughter. Ruhi reacted badly to it, slapped Abhira and accused her for her mother’s death and also for taking away Armaan. But this was Manish’s dream and he did not reveal the truth about Abhira to the family fearing Ruhi’s wrath. Manish stood his ground and fought with Sanjay for badmouthing Abhira. The Sangeet function was called off by Dadisa owing to heavy rain. However, Armaan and Abhira had a unique Sangeet celebration at the Dhaba where they took shelter. A typical Punjabi flavour was brought in during the sangeet, which was a happy ambience.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, a major drama with Shaurya continuously being affected by Rajveer and Palki’s closeness. He decided to separate them and schemed with Rahul on the same. On the other hand, Nidhi tried to kill Preeta by disguising as a ghost. Karan took care of a scared Preeta, Rajveer felt emotional seeing it. Shanaya did not like the fact that Shaurya helped Palki and not her. Nidhi got angry when she saw Karan asking Preeta to select his suit. Kareena got angry when Kavya called Rajveer by the surname of Luthra. Dadi tried all that she could to bring together Rajveer and Palki. Kareena asked Nidhi to scheme and separate Karan and Preeta. Shaurya planned the dirty move of locking up Rajveer and Shanaya in a room and creating a new conspiracy to ruin their lives.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Telefilms, saw the residents of Gokuldham Society winning the Dahi Handi event and raising the money needed to save Abdul’s shop. Jethalal had a problem handling his Electronics shop without the presence of Nattu Khakha and Bagha. The residents of the society were upbeat about the Ganesh Chaturthi preparations and celebrations. The women decided on the theme for the year but kept it undisclosed to the men. The men tried all means possible to get the theme name revealed by the ladies. Meanwhile, the rival of Tapu Sena planned to get the decorations of the society to go viral so that they could not enjoy the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as they wanted. During the celebration, Olympic winner Aman Sehrawat came to the society.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment over the last week saw a major drama with Kusum asking Saumya to come home with her lover so that they could arrange her wedding. Saumya found an actor on the road and brought him. However, he turned out to be the same thief who tried to steal Lakshmi’s jewels on the road. The person ran away after seeing Lakshmi in the house. Adit yet again covered up for the missing man. Saumya wanted to celebrate her birthday along with Adit and asked him to spend the whole day with her. Adit faked an official trip to Mumbai, packed his bags and left. However, the next day, the family saw the news of the same flight meeting with an accident in which there were no survivors. Mangal and the entire family were shattered. They rushed to the airport to get more information. Kusum found out that Adit did not travel on the flight. She was relieved and wanted to search for him. She landed in the same hotel where Adit was partying with Saumya. Kusum was shocked to see Adit with Saumya. Kusum had an emotional breakdown after seeing her son’s illicit affair. Kusum hit Adit and cried over his duping act that had been going on for a while. Kusum lamented on having a son like him. Adit got emotional seeing his mother’s plight. At home, he tried to seek her forgiveness, but she did not. Mangal went to Mathura to seek the blessings of God. There was a Maha sangam episode with Mishri. Adit tried to commit suicide but was stopped by his mother. Kusum told him that he could seek forgiveness when he would be on the right path, living a happy life with his wife and kids. Adit was disturbed by his mother’s act and wanted to do repentance. Mangal came home and was told by Saumya that Adit fooled them and spent the day with her.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak promising to save Lallon. The police exposed Shubhankar and Lal’s plan. Shubhankar’s act was ridiculed by Jhanak. Later, Aniruddh also found fault with Shubhankar’s act. Arshi got angry at Aniruddh’s preference to stay at the wedding venue. Aniruddh got angry with Arshi and called her insecure. Aniruddh listened to a phone talk with Aditya and presumed that they both were trying to frame him as the father of the kid. The Basu family went to Appu’s house for a post wedding ritual. Aditya told Jhanak that he loved her.

