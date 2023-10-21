Television | News

Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap

Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla have been roped in to play the new generation leads in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here is the details related to it.

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Oct,2023 15:21:59
Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap 863212

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will soon see the generation leap taking place in the show. This will be the fourth generation to take forward the legacy of the show. Earlier, the show had Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. Later, it was Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the leads. Now, the show has Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads.

As per reports in the media, actor Shehzada Dhami who has been seen in TV shows Shubh Shagun, Choti Sarrdaarni, will play the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap. As per reports, Samridhii Shukla who was the lead of Saavi Ki Savaari on Colors, has been roped in to play the female lead.

This report on Tellychakkar.com has been doing rounds from morning. We take reference from this story for our write-up here.

As we know, the wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara is going to take place. However, the promo that has been released indicates the death of Abhimanyu and Abhir in a car accident, after which the story will move forward with Ruhi and Naira, who will be the new generation leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover 863237
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba 863228
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal's life with his daughter 863182
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal’s life with his daughter
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital 863167
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a threat of his life 863164
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a huge threat
Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus' show Jhanak 863148
Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus’ show Jhanak

Latest Stories

'Kat You Have Killed It' Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of 'Tiger 3' Party Track 863191
‘Kat You Have Killed It’ Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of ‘Tiger 3’ Party Track
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana' From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW 863223
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka 863248
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka
[Photos] Shweta Tiwari Is Vision In Anarkali Suit With Statement Jhumkas 863178
[Photos] Shweta Tiwari Is Vision In Anarkali Suit With Statement Jhumkas
Ranveer Singh Tops the Charts Leaving Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind: India's King of Brand Endorsements 863226
Ranveer Singh Tops the Charts Leaving Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind: India’s King of Brand Endorsements
Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap 863216
Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap
Read Latest News