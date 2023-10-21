Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will soon see the generation leap taking place in the show. This will be the fourth generation to take forward the legacy of the show. Earlier, the show had Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. Later, it was Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the leads. Now, the show has Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads.

As per reports in the media, actor Shehzada Dhami who has been seen in TV shows Shubh Shagun, Choti Sarrdaarni, will play the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap. As per reports, Samridhii Shukla who was the lead of Saavi Ki Savaari on Colors, has been roped in to play the female lead.

This report on Tellychakkar.com has been doing rounds from morning. We take reference from this story for our write-up here.

As we know, the wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara is going to take place. However, the promo that has been released indicates the death of Abhimanyu and Abhir in a car accident, after which the story will move forward with Ruhi and Naira, who will be the new generation leads in the show.

