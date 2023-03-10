The set of Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is damaged owing to a fire breakout!! Yes, news coming states that there was a massive fire breakout on the set of the popular show, in Filmcity.

The incident happened today, in the afternoon hours, when all of a sudden, there was smoke everywhere. There was huge chaos when flames of fire were found all around the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The reason for the fire breakout is not known yet. However, there is no casualty of life, is what we hear. Pictures and videos of the set blazing in flames are going viral right now, and it is a heart-wrenching development to watch.

It is heard that most of the set has been damaged. The scene of the gushing fumes was felt and seen very visibly even from the neighbouring areas and nearby sets. However, the actors who were inside the set have been brought out to safety, is what we hear. It is believed that a fire brigade was called to put off the fire.

Video Courtesy: ABP News

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert.

