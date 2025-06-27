Shocking media reports: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Jariwala Passes Away at 42

Bigg Boss 13’s famous contestant and ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl Shefali Jariwala has passed away. She was 42 years old.

According to media reports, Shefali was brought to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital (Andheri) at around 11:25 pm on Friday, but doctors declared her dead.

Hospital staff say that she had died by the time she was brought in. Her husband Parag Tyagi and three others were also present with her.

Shefali created a tremendous identity with the famous music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ from the 2000s. After this, she participated in shows like ‘Nach Baliye 5’, ‘Nach Baliye 7’ and Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali was known for her courage and honesty. She used to talk openly about mental health and depression and she had struggled with problems like stress and epilepsy. In an interview with E Times TV, she revealed that she had an epileptic seizure when she was 15 and that stress and anxiety had caused her seizures. But due to an exercise routine, she remains seizure-free and also attempts to combat depression.

Her sudden death has shocked the industry and her fans.

We IWMBuzz.com team pray for the departed soul.