Shritama Mitra Set to Make Bollywood Debut with Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Shritama Mitra, a familiar face in the world of Bengali serials, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi serial Advocate Anjali Awasthi. The show, a remake of the popular Geeta LLB, has been creating buzz with its promos and teasers. Shritama, who has won hearts with her performances in Uma Jed Man Chain Chai and Pandava Detective, will play the title role of Advocate Anjali Awasthi.

The show’s promos have already given a glimpse into the story, which revolves around Anjali’s lawyer journey, struggles, and determination to fight for justice. The show also promises to showcase the scenic beauty of Delhi, adding to its appeal.

Shritama took to social media to share her excitement and gratitude. She thanked Snehashis Chakraborty, the leader of Blues Production House, for making this opportunity possible and Star Plus for providing her with this platform.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi will premiere on Star Plus on August 8, airing every night at 8:30 p.m. With Shritama’s talent and the show’s promising storyline, it’s expected to be a hit among audiences.

The show’s production house, Blues Production House, has a reputation for producing high-quality content, and this show is no exception. The show’s cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring this story to life, and their hard work is evident in the promos.

Shritama’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her in this new role, and the show’s premiere is highly anticipated. With its unique storyline and talented cast, Advocate Anjali Awasthi is set to make a mark in the world of Hindi serials.