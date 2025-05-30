Hot TV News: Twist in Starplus ‘Udne Ki Asha’; Trouble for ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi’!

There is a lot of commotion these days about two shows running on Star Plus. On one hand, a big twist is going to come for the fans of ‘Udne Ki Asha‘, on the other hand, disappointing news is coming about ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi‘.

Leap will come soon in ‘Udne Ki Asha’

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewari and Rolling Tales Production, ‘Udne Ki Asha’ has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with its story and the brilliant performance of the actors. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora are in the lead roles in the show, and now the news is that soon a big leap will be brought in this show. After the leap, new twists will be seen in the story and some new characters may also enter. The purpose of the leap is to bring freshness to the story of the show and maintain the TRP.

‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi’ may go off-air

On the other hand, there are reports about Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada starrer ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi’ that Star Plus has decided to take it off air. Let us tell you that this show was launched on 8 August 2024 and it is a Hindi remake of the Bengali series ‘Geeta LLB’.

Although the show made it to the top 10 TV shows by getting 1.4 TRP last week, despite this the audience is not liking its story very much. This is the reason why the makers and the channel are now thinking of shutting it down.

At present, there has been no official announcement from the channel, but according to media reports, ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi’ may go off the air soon.

What will happen next for the audience?

While fans of ‘Udne Ki Asha’ are excited about the new story and drama after the leap, viewers of ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi’ may be shocked by the news of its closure. Now it remains to be seen what official statement the channel and the makers issue on this.

Stay tuned with us for every such news related to the world of TV on iwmbuzz.com.