Star Plus maintains unparalleled dominance for 175 consecutive weeks, reigning as India's premier GEC

According to BARC's latest statistics, Star Plus has not only maintained its throne but has done so with remarkable authority, ranking third in terms of Weekly AMA (Average Minute Audience) with an awe-inspiring average of 2234.98

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Sep,2023 18:30:36
What a showdown of supremacy!

The premier TV channel Star Plus has retained its uncontested position as India’s leading television channel for an astonishing 175 consecutive weeks. This remarkable achievement, substantiated by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) data, strengthens Star Plus’ unassailable status as the clear-cut leader in the Indian television landscape.

According to BARC’s latest statistics, Star Plus has not only maintained its throne but has done so with remarkable authority, ranking third in terms of Weekly AMA (Average Minute Audience) with an awe-inspiring average of 2234.98. This data underscores the enduring appeal of the channel, which continues to captivate the hearts and minds of viewers across the nation.

At the heart of Star Plus’ resounding success lies its diverse and compelling lineup of shows that cater to a broad spectrum of viewers. Among the channel’s standout programs are “Anupamaa,” “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,” and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

“Anupamaa,” a critically acclaimed series, has struck a chord with audiences due to its relatable narrative and stellar performances by the cast. The show revolves around the life of Anupamaa, a devoted housewife, as she embarks on a journey to reclaim her identity and self-empowerment. Its portrayal of real-life situations and character development has made it a household favourite.

“Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” explores the complexities of relationships and the emotional conflicts that arise when love and duty collide. With its intriguing plot and well-crafted characters, the show has become a must-watch for viewers nationwide.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” a perennial favourite, continues to weave the enduring love story of Kartik and Naira. Its ability to evolve with the times while preserving its core values has endeared it to viewers of all generations.

Star Plus’ legacy of captivating the Indian audience spans generations, with iconic older shows such as “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” still etched in the memories of viewers. These shows achieved not only record-breaking viewership but also attained cultural significance, with characters like Tulsi, Parvati, and Prerna becoming household names.

It’s fair to say that Star Plus’ uninterrupted reign at the top of the Indian television hierarchy, coupled with its ability to consistently deliver engaging and relatable content, reaffirms its status as a powerhouse in the realm of Indian television. The channel’s fusion of contemporary hits with timeless classics continues to captivate and unite viewers, making it a revered institution in the ever-evolving world of Indian entertainment.

IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Read Latest News