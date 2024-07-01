StarPlus Serial Major Twists: Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein

StarPlus shows are leading the TRP chart with interesting twists every day. So we ensure to give you all the major twists in one place, from Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein.

1) Jhanak

Starring Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab, and Chandni in the lead, the Jhanak serial will witness a nail-biting twist during Arshi (Chandni) and Aniruddh’s (Krushal Ahuja) wedding. As Arshi and Aniruddh get ready for their marriage in the surprising turn of events, Arshi’s saree will catch fire, and the wedding will be called off temporarily.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani, starring Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans can gear up for a major twist. After brewing a romance between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), the audience will witness a shocking drama when Armaan brings his real mother home, how Abhira handles two mothers-in-law.

3) Udne Ki Asha

Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon starrer Udne Ki Asha will see interesting dramas when Roshini gets late. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) comes to the temple with his wife, Sailee (Neha Harsora), and his family. When Roshini gets late to reach the temple, Sachin taunts Tejas. It will be interesting to see whether Tejas and Roshini will get married or not.

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein 2

After the leap, the show intrigues fans with its gripping storylines. As per the latest updates, Sai comes to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) asking her the meaning of the word ‘Besharam’, which she overhears from her grandmother. Savi very politely tells Sai that it is a bad word and she does not have to use it anymore.