Television has been a medium of wide reach for many years now. From daily soaps and comedy to crime shows, the family viewing experience has made it a popular medium. Star Plus show Anupamaa produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is currently the most-watched Indian serial in the country, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles. The show has been on top of the TRP charts since its inception. It gathered a lot of fans following because of its modern take on portraying the story of a middle-aged woman living her life on her terms.

According to a report by BBC over 160 million women in India are either homemakers, who are expected to work really hard in their jobs and sometimes are not even acknowledged for the turmoil they suffer and are actually disregarded. The story of Anupamaa hits hard on these women, who lived their entire life for others and sacrificed their aspirations and dreams.

Right from Anupamaa’s simple dress to her simple way of life, everything speaks volumes of her morals and character. No matter how weak Anupamaa may appear as she obeys the duties of a daughter, daughter-in-law, mother or wife, the moment her family is in trouble, she is the one who is known to stand firmly for her family. Moreover, she cannot stand a word against her family members.

Interestingly, no matter how simple Anupamaa might be, her thinking is quite high. Anupamaa’s journey of self-discovery is what fans love the most. Although Anupamaa is selfless, generous, and very forgiving, she knows how to stand up for herself. She can adjust to anything that can come her way, but she cannot withstand betrayal and disrespect.

The relationships between the characters are an important part of the show, with each character affecting and influencing the others in meaningful ways. The show explores the ups and downs of family life, including the challenges of balancing the needs of individual family members with the greater good of the family. The show Anupamaa is a well-crafted, emotionally impactful, and entertaining soap opera that has captured the hearts of viewers across India and other countries. The show’s strong narrative, relatable characters, and high production values have all played a role in its success. The show’s strong performances, particularly from lead actress Rupali Ganguly, have helped to bring the story to life and make it a standout in the crowded Indian television landscape.

