Surbhi Chandna's husband Karan Sharma celebrates his birthday today, and we have Surbhi giving a shoutout in the form of a cute post on her social media handle. Read it here.

Surbhi Chandna who has enthralled one and all with her fabulous portrayals in TV shows Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Sherdil Shergill etc, got married to her boyfriend of 13 years, Karan Sharma in March this year. Chandna has been away from acting and has been enjoying her marital life all these months. Today is a special day for Surbhi as it is the birthday of her husband Karan. Karan and Surbhi who had a dreamy wedding, have been very expressive in love and have been putting up pictures of their togetherness post-marriage. On her man’s special day, Surbhi wrote a cute note.

In the note, she expressed her love in every possible way and also confided that Karan had the best ideas when it came to providing her with surprises. She asked him ‘Kaise kar leta hai tu’ and then got ready to make her man’s day special.

Her cute note can be read here.

officialsurbhic

14 Years Back I Met You Today

Safest In Your Arms Ever Since

Best Boyfriend to Now Husband

Secretly RoKaFied around the time this picture was taken remember this night vividly i was happy high & the protective side in you Kicked in & you dropped by to surprise me on a Girls Night Outing since Surprises are your Forte and you definitely have mastered that art and it still gives me shivers out of excitement and you overwhelm me each time

Kaise Kar Leta Hai Tu Yaar

Chal Aaj Tujhe Special Feel Karate hai

#birthdayboy

She also posted a romantic picture of the two of them.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we wish Karan a very Happy Birthday!!. And we wish Surbhi a great time as she organizes her special day with Karan!!