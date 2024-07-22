Tania Ganguly: From Binodini to Motherhood-a Journey of Self-Discovery

Tania Ganguly, the talented actress who captured our hearts with her portrayal of Binodini in ‘Chokher Bali,’ has been away from the acting scene for quite some time. In a recent interview with Anandabazar Online, Tania shared her journey, revealing the reasons behind her decision to leave acting and her plans to return to the industry.

After her last work in the serial ‘Jibon Jyoti’ in 2019, Tania married and moved away from acting. She tried to return to work soon after, even contacting director Snehashis Chakraborty, but fate had other plans. Tania was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy, followed by a healthy pregnancy and motherhood in 2024.

Tania’s decision to leave acting at the peak of her career may have surprised many, but she believes in following her heart. She met her husband on Facebook, and they got married within a year of their conversation. Her husband, a police officer, has been her rock, providing her with the courage and confidence to take a break and focus on her family.

Tania’s love story is one of self-discovery; she believes her journey has strengthened her. She is now a mother, living in Burdwan with her family, but she plans to return to Kolkata soon and resume her acting career. Tania wants to raise her son in Kolkata and is optimistic about her return to the industry.

In her own words, Tania said, “These few days, the camera, the shooting floor—all this is very memorable. I still have some dialogues from Chokher Bali memorized. But I am very optimistic. I am needed in the world, too. But if I can do it, I can come back.” Tania’s unwavering optimism and determination to return to work in late 2024 or early 2025 once she has regained her physical strength and confidence are truly inspiring.

Tania’s story inspires many, showing that courage, love, and self-belief can overcome any obstacle and achieve one’s dreams. We eagerly await Tania’s return to the acting scene and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.