Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s Lip-Lock Moment Goes Viral, See Here!

When it comes to naming the best couple in town, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are undoubtedly the first names that pop in. Fans lovingly call them TejRan, and the couple never miss a chance to treat their fans with their chemistry. Once again, the couple captured our attention as their lip-lock video went viral on the internet. Take a look below.

A post shared on our page, IWMBuzz, features Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s throwback video. The clip shows Tejasswi and Karan standing on elevators, where the actress comes down while Karan goes up. The elevators move up and down. Both share an intimate moment kissing each other. As they share a passionate lip-lock moment, their bright smiles showcase their happiness.

View Instagram Post 1: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra's Lip-Lock Moment Goes Viral, See Here!

However, Tejasswi and Karan are currently enjoying a fun-filled vacation in Dubai. The couple has been sharing photos and videos from their sweet moments together. Tejasswi Prakash was one of the finalists in Celebrity MasterChef, but Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy with his skills. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is also actively shooting for Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. The actor was also snapped at the show sets with Bharti Singh this morning.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love story began in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they have been inseparable.