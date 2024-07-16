The reason for my replacement in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is for good: Shivam Khajuria

Actor Shivam Khajuria who is better known as Rohit Poddar of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, has been replaced in the show. He has been replaced by Romiit Raaj Parashar, who was earlier seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. He has been again associated with actress Garvita Sadhwani after their successful pairing in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Rohit enters the show at a phase when Armaan and Abhira have confessed their love. However, as for Rohit, he believes that Armaan loves Ruhi.

Shivam Khajuria had earlier made it to the headlines for being considered for Rajan Shahi’s new romantic show on Star Plus. There were reports of him playing the lead. Though there is no confirmation of this, this replacement from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, creates further doubt in the minds of many.

And when Shivam Khajuria talked to Telly Masala about the reason for replacement, we wondered whether this could be the reason. We take reference from the Telly Masala byte for our story.

When asked about this replacement after Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam said, “It is a very different reason for this replacement of mine. It is not similar to the earlier situation wherein replacements happened. So it is wise to not compare these two replacement situations in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has no connection whatsoever, as the reason why I have been replaced is very different.”

When asked whether he was aware of this development, he stated, “I was informed by the team about Rohit’s return. But I could not join the show as there are better things lined up for me. When there is more clarity on what’s happening and what is to happen, I will tell you. I can tell you as of now that the reason is for the good. It is important to start from a point to reach the destination. I believe in this statement. You will get the clarity at the right time.”

Well, as we await more good news from Shivam, we wish him all the luck!!