TMKOC’S Gurucharan Singh Himself ‘Plan’ To Disappear, Police Suspect, Here’s Why

Gurucharan Singh, popularly known as Roshan Sodi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has been missing for 11 days now. In a surprising turn, the actor went missing, and his parents filed a missing person report. Delhi Police are investigating the matter, and they found that Gurucharan withdrew 7000 in the Palam region.

According to new reports by News18 Showsha, Gurucharan Singh may have planned his own disappearance. This is because he appears to have left his phone in the Palam region. The police force is making efforts to find him as soon as possible; however, as his phone is not with him, it has become difficult now. Reportedly, CCTV footage shows him traveling from one e-rickshaw to another.

Following the news of Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance, various rumors circulated. Some suggested he was facing financial difficulties and was planning to marry soon. However, his family members swiftly dismissed these reports, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.

On 22nd April, Gurucharan flew from Delhi to Mumbai but did not board the flight. However, when his phone became inaccessible, his parents contacted the police and filed a missing report. The police lodge the case under the kidnapping case.

Gurucharan Singh rose to fame with his role as Roshan Sodi in the legendary comedy show. He is 50 years old now.