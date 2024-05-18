Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi returns home after almost a month

The family and fans of actor Gurucharan Singh aka former Roshan Sodhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is finally back home.

The actor went missing from April 22, but now returned home on Friday. A report in India Today cited that the Delhi Police mentioned that Singh on was a ‘religious journey.’

During his investigation, Singh mentioned that he has been a follower of a sect that practices meditation. He expressed his interest in going to the Himalayas for meditation and during this course of a month, he stopped through many cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana in several gurudwaras. Finally though, he realised he should return home. The police had filed a case of kidnapping after he went missing.

Singh was expected to return home to Mumbai after visiting his parents in Delhi but was missing since April 22.

There were also reports that mentioned how Singh, being a frequent credit card user, had over 10 bank accounts. According to a Free Press Journal report, Singh withdrew ₹14,000 from an ATM. He took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another.

Even his father, Singh’s father, Hargit Singh, had said that he was unaware of his son not being in a good financial condition, or his general financial status because he never told him anything about it.

