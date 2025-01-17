TRP Ratings 17 January 2025: Udne Ki Aasha Is No 1 Show; TMKOC and Mangal Lakshmi Rise In Ratings; Mannat Opens Big

The Week 1 ratings of the year 2025 are here!! , These ratings are as per the list released today, 17 January 2025. This is the first week of ratings for the New Year. The television shows across GECs have seen their share of twists and drama reflected in their numbers. The New Year has come up with a few new surprises. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) stands tall as the No 1 show across GECs with a TVR of 2.5. Anupamaa (Star Plus) has bounced back, has risen in its ratings, and secures the 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) has seen a good rise in ratings and has a tie with Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) as both shows secure a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) sees a small drop and has to be content with the next position and a TVR of 2.2. The biggest surprise is that the Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah levels with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with the same TVR of 2.2. Colors show Mangal Lakshmi which has been threatening for long to get into the 2.0 TVR mark, enters the big league with a TVR of 2.1.

Jhanak (Star Plus) is the next with 1.9 TVR. Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the new launch of Colors has a tremendous opening and stands tall with big opening with 1.8 TVR. This fight at the 10 PM slot will be interesting to watch as it is pitted against the biggie Anupamaa.

Parineetii (Colors) and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) secure a TVR of 1.6. Bigg Boss (Colors) which has got into its Finale Week now, secures 1.4 TVR and so does Colors’ Durga, along with the Star Plus shows Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha and Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Colors’ Megha Barsenge and Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi secure a TVR of 1.3. Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus) has a TVR of 1.2.

Vasudha, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV), along with Wagle Ki Duniya (Sony SAB) secure a TVR of 1.1.

This is what the first week of 2025 ratings look like!! Which are your favourite shows? Which show’s growth do you like?