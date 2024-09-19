TRP Ratings 19 September 2024: Anupamaa is the top-rated show; Jhanak takes No 2 spot

The Week 37 ratings of 2024 have come out today (19 September). It has been an interesting week that has gone by with many shows across GECs benefitting and surging higher in ratings. So what do we have in store in this week’s ratings? Anupamaa (Star Plus) continues to emerge victorious in the race for big ratings and secures its No. 1 spot with 2.5 TVR. Jhanak (Star Plus) sees a rise from 2.2 to 2.3 TVR this week, it takes the No. 2 spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) also sees a rise in ratings and secures 2.2 TVR and takes the No. 3 spot. Advocate Anjali Awasthi, Udne Ki Aasha and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) take the 4th spot with 2.0 TVR.

Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which had jumped to a TVR of 2.0 last week, sees a decline with it getting 1.7 TVR this week. Parineetii, Mangal Lakshmi Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (all Colors shows) join the Sony SAB show with a TVR of 1.7. Mangal Lakshmi sees a good rise in ratings this week.

Reality shows Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.6. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) follows with a TVR of 1.5. Zee TV shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya secures TVR of 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Mishri on Colors sees a rise and takes TVR of 1.4. Megha Barsenge (Colors) has been on a consistent rise, securing a TVR of 1.2 this week. New shows Suman Indori (Colors) and Do Dooni Pyaar (Star Plus) have the ratings of 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony) has a rating of 0.8 TVR.

