Television | TV News

The TRP ratings of Week 35 is out and Anupamaa is the Top show of the week gone by. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes No 2 spot while Jhanak is No 3. Read for details here.

The Week 35 has seen a few interesting turnarounds in the ratings of consistent shows. The ups and downs related to the ratings of shows continue with a few surprises coming our way!! There are no guesses when it comes to the top spot. It is Anupamaa (Star Plus) again, which holds the top spot with 2.6 TVR. There is a surprise with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), edging past Jhanak (Star Plus) as the No 2 show, and has got 2.3 TVR. The 3rd show is Jhanak which has got 2.2 TVR. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the 4th spot with 2.1 TVR, and is closely followed by Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha and Advocate Anjali Awasthi with TVR of 2.0.

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) sees a rise in TVR and has secured the 5th spot with 1.7 TVR along with the Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) sees a rise and stands tall with a TVR of 1.5. Five more shows – Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors), Parineetii (Colors), Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) have secured 1.5 TVR.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus) has seen a rise and has touched a TVR of 1.3. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye (Zee TV) which was shifted to a time slot of 7.30 PM has dropped to a TVR of 0.7. The newly launched show of Star Plus, Do Dooni Pyaar has opened with a TVR of 0.9.

Are you all satisfied with the highs and lows that your favourite shows have seen? What do you think will happen next week?