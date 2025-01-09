TRP Ratings 9 January 2025: Udne Ki Aasha Tops Ratings Chart In The First Week of 2025

The Week 53 ratings, that is the first week ratings in the New Year 2025 have been released today, 9 January. The television shows across GECs have seen their share of twists and drama reflected in their numbers. And this is how the year 2025 has begun for these shows across GECs. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) which ended 2024 as the Number 1 show continues its strong run and starts 2025 as the top-rated show with a TVR of 2.5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus), Anupamaa and Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) are joint second with a TVR of 2.3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) takes the third spot with a TVR of 2.2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) sees a rise and is the next to follow with a TVR of 2.0. Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi continues to surge ahead and sees a rise in TVR with 1.9 and is tied along with Jhanak (Star Plus).

Parineetii (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.7 followed by Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) which secures a TVR of 1.5. Bigg Boss (Colors) also has a TVR of 1.5 and sees a rise as it heads towards its final few weeks. Megha Barsenge (Colors), Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha and Maati Se Bandhi Dor (both Star Plus) see a rise in TVR and secure 1.4 TVR.

Durga (Colors) has a TVR of 1.3. Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus) and Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) secure 1.2 TVR. Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Vasudha (Zee TV) along with Sony TV’s Indian Idol and Colors’ Suman Indori secure 1.1 TVR.

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV), Wagle Ki Duniya (Sony SAB) and CID (Sony TV) secure 1.0 TVR. Tenali Rama (Sony SAB) secures 0.9 TVR.

Well, we are into the New Year 2025 and this is just the beginning!! Looking forward to TV shows across GECS to grow and blossom!!