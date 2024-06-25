TV News: Ankita Lokhande’s New Episode Shoot, Jiya Shanker’s Intense Workout To Tina Datta’s Instagram Post

Today, the news headlines buzzed with hot news from television stars, including Ankita Lokhande’s new episode shoot, Jiya Shankar’s workout routine, and Tina Datta’s latest Instagram post. Check out the latest TV news below.

Ankita Lokhande’s New Episode Shoot

Today, Ankita was spotted in the town as she arrived for the shoot of an upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs. However, she caught attention with her cuteness in a blue fringy midi dress styled with her bangs hairstyle. Are you excited to see her in the new episode?

Jiya Shankar’s Workout Video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bigg Boss contestant Jiya shared a video showcasing a glimpse of herself in the gym. The gorgeous diva has a special message for her fans as she captioned her post, “Cut fat not your hair brown.” In the video, she burns calories by lifting weights, working out on machines, etc.

Reem Shaikh And Jannat Zubair’s Behind-the-scenes Fun

Taking to her Instagram handle, Reem shared a glimpse video showcasing behind-the-scenes fun from the set of Laughter Chefs. The best friends enjoyed their time together as they took selfies, danced on ‘Balle Balle,’ and treated their fans with insights from the show.

Tina Datta’s Latest Instagram Post

Tina Datta shared new photos on her Instagram handle, showcasing her new glam. The actress steals attention with her classy yet comfortable look, wearing a woolen sweater tucked into a satin skirt. With her messy hairstyle, glossy lips, and nude makeup, she looks stunning.