TV News: Kavya Fame Sumbul Touqeer Trends, Shehnaaz Gill And Raghav Juyal’s Love, To Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Chilling Vacation

There were several news stories buzzing around in the television world. So, we’ve gathered all the hot news in one place. Check out the latest news from the television world below.

1) Kavya Fame Sumbul Touqeer Trending On Social Media

Taking to her Instagram story, Sumbul shared the poster of her ongoing show, Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, as the show completes 200 episodes. The actress is trending on X ‘Sumbul Ruling 200 eps Kejej’. The show casts Mishkat Verma in lead roles opposite Sumbul.

2) Shehnaaz Gill And Raghav Juyal’s Love Saga

According to new reports from Zoom, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are definitely dating, as the new pictures from their vacation are going viral on the internet. However, the couple has yet to make an official announcement on the web.

3) Surbhi Chandna Rocks Casual Look

In her new photoshoot, Surbhi stuns with her style. The photos were taken in her home, where the diva wore a colorful printed corset top paired with beige pants, exuding a chic yet comfortable vibe. Her minimalistic makeup and sleek hairstyle add an extra dose of sophistication.

4) Jannat Zubair’s Dreamy Photoshoot

Jannat mesmerizes fans with her allure in the latest photoshoot. The diva dons a black anarkali with a matching churidar. With her minimalistic makeup and open hair, she looks oh-so-wow. Posing in the backdrop of the beach, Jannat indeed looks like Jannat.

5) Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Chilling Vacation

Divyanka shared mushy pictures with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, from their chilling vacation in a small village in Switzerland. The duo had great fun on their vacation, from romantic dinners to exploring breathtaking landscapes.