TV News: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Thriller Promo, Divyanka Tripathi Enjoying Breakfast To Laughter Chefs Team Selfies

It was an amazing day with significant developments in the television world, including Instagram photoshoots, new vacations, and embarking on new journeys. Let’s check out the top news about the television stars in one place, from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 thriller promo and Divyanka Tripathi’s breakfast fun to the Laughter Chefs team’s fun banter.

1) Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 New Thriller Promo

Official Jio Cinema’s Instagram handle dropped the new thriller promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, in which Rohit Shetty builds up anticipation by saying that the vacation destination Romania will turn into a nightmare for the contestants because the fear is coming soon.

View Instagram Post 1: TV News: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Thriller Promo, Divyanka Tripathi Enjoying Breakfast To Laughter Chefs Team Selfies

2) Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Breakfast With Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka and Vivek are enjoying their 8th wedding anniversary week. Yet again, the couple shared a glimpse of their fun time together. The actress enjoyed a mouth-watering burger with pancakes and coffee for breakfast with her husband. Her beautiful smile sets the mood for the day.

3) Anushka Sen’s Shines In Blue Outfit

Anushka graced her look in a royal blue outfit for her day out in the town. The one-shoulder top with flared bottom gives her a comfy yet chic look. With an open hairstyle and minimal makeup, she looks wow. Posing in sunkissed moments, the actress steals attention.

4) Ashi Singh’s Pink Glow

In the new Instagram photos, Ashi shows her pink glow in a white crop top paired with a cropped link jacket and shirts. She left her hair open and styled with black glasses, and her pink cheeks added an extra dose of charm. Flaunting her beautiful smile, Ashi makes us fall for her.

5) Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants On Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants, from Karanveer Mehra to Krishna Shroff, double the laughter at Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment set with their presence. Bharti Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Krishna, Jannat, and Mr Faisu pose for selfies, having fun behind the scenes.