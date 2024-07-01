Twists Of Last Week (24 – 30 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week, saw the big drama of Anupamaa deciding to keep silent about Shruti’s involvement in the food critic fiasco that happened in the restaurant. However, Anuj heard it when Anupamaa was talking about it to Yashdeep. Anuj realized Shruti’s role in bringing problems to Anupamaa. He called Shruti in front of everyone and wanted to question Shruti about it. Shruti requested that they speak about it in their hotel room. Anuj refused and Shruti came out clear about her insecurity and fear of losing Anuj to Anupamaa, making her do it. Anuj broke his engagement with Shruti, and returned the ring. Shruti felt offended, but she stood at the place to prove a point. She forced Anupamaa to confess her love for Anuj in front of everyone. Anupamaa accepted that she would always love Anuj but did not expect to reunite with him. Shruti asked Anuj to reunite with Anupamaa and freed him. Anuj confessed his love before Anupamaa on a rainy night. However, Anupamaa walked away in silence. She went on a guilt trip that she was responsible for Anuj and Shruti parting ways. The day of Tapish and Dimple’s wedding arrived. Vanraj planned to stop the wedding by bringing someone to the venue.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week, had Dadisa playing her game very well. Just when Armaan and Abhira were about to unite, Dadisa told Abhira that Armaan earlier loved Ruhi. Abhira broke ties with Armaan, without giving him an opportunity to talk. Armaan was shattered. He showed his anger at home, but Dadisa blamed him for not being transparent in love. Vidya emphasized his son’s misery, but could not do anything. Abhira and Madhav continued their life when Abhira vowed to do well in her career. Abhira got to know about Shivani and got to know from Madhav that she was Armaan’s real mother. Vidya wanted her husband back, and Armaan went to Madhav to ask him to come home. Abhira brought Madhav home, but Dadisa did not give her the permission to be in the house. Abhira told the family that she would live in the outhouse. When Vidya pleaded that she wanted her husband, Dadisa consented to Abhira’s stay in the outhouse. Madhav too preferred to live there. Armaan dreamt of his togetherness with Abhira during Saawan Milni.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, major drama with Nidhi observing Varun misbehaving with Preeta. Preeta and Palki decided to follow Varun to know about his identity. They went behind him to a discotheque, but Nidhi’s move helped Varun safeguard his secret from Preeta and Palki. Palki got arrested with Varun planting a packet of drugs in her bag. Rajveer tried his best to get Palki out. Preeta tried her best to get evidence that would help Palki get out of jail. Varun thanked Nidhi for helping him at the right time. Varun got into a deal with Nidhi against Preeta. Shaurya wanted to help Rajveer and Preeta in getting Palki out of jail. Shaurya and Rajveer stole the CCTV footage at the party venue, but could not escape from the place. Nidhi called Varun and asked him to put his next plan into action. Nidhi saved Varun by stealing the proof.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, Pandey trying to nab Popatlal so that he could catch the culprit. Even the members of the Gokuldham Society were looking for Popatlal, but he was nowhere to be seen. Popatlal in the meantime, hid himself in Bhide’s house. Finally, Popatlal was nabbed from his closet. When inquired, Popatlal talked about the huge stress that was mounting on him. Popatlal’s problems were later solved, after which a wedding prospect came for Popatlal. Popatlal waited for Pandey’s call to know if his horoscope matched with that of the girl’s.

Krishna Mohini, the Colors show produced by Boyhood Productions, saw over the last week, major drama with Sid brainwashing Mohan against Krishna. When Krishna was away for the bhajan to make money, she was looted and made unconscious. Since Krishna was late in coming to the hospital, Sid used that opportunity to make Mohan believe that Krishna chose Aryaman over him. Mohan escaped from the hospital, and later when Aryaman and Krishna searched for him, they found his dead body. Krishna could not believe that Mohan was dead, and refused to accept it. She went through a major mental trauma when Aryaman helped her. In a fire mishap, Krishna put herself in danger to save Dadi. Aryaman saved Krishna and broke the truth of him loving her. Krishna and Aryaman reconciled in marriage. Aryaman made Krishna lively again with his love. Time passed, and Aryaman and Krishna grew to be a romantic couple. Mohan along with Sid, had flown to USA where his treatment bore fruits. With time, Mohan transformed into the amazing girl Mohini. Mohini and Sid returned to seek revenge against Aryaman and Krishna. Mohini wanted to separate Krishna and Aryaman, and entered their party and got introduced to the family as Mohini.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, major drama with Angad scolding Gurnoor when she plaited her hair, as per Akeer’s request. Gurnoor realized the reason for Angad’s anger and apologized to him. Akeer’s Dastarbandi was planned and the family was jubilant about it. Akeer wanted Gurnoor to come to the Gurudwara. At the Gurudwara, Akeer gave Angad a surprise by hugging him and calling him Papa. Akeer told Angad how Gurnoor had influenced him to call his father Papa. Angad felt grateful to Gurnoor. Further, Gurnoor helped convince Akeer for Manbeer to do the ritual. At home, Angad missed Sahiba. Garry felt some connection growing between Gurnoor and Angad. Angad was inebriated when Gurnoor wore a saree and stood in the rain. Angad joined her in her rain play and they had an awkward moment when they got too close. Meanwhile, Gurnoor could sense the moves of Beeja and Zoravar and feared the worst.

