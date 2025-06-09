Veteran Actor Kanwarjit Paintal To Join Star Plus Show Anupamaa

Veteran actor Kanwarjit Paintal is known for her iconic performances in Hindi TV shows and films. The popular star is now all set to make his comeback on small screens with the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner Director’s Kut Productions, Anupamaa has been entertaining the viewers with the major twist in the storyline where the main character, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly, was accused of her son-in-law’s death, making her life nothing less than a hell.

According to Telly Tadka reports, Kanwarjit Paintal will soon join Anupamaa in a key role. Though details are not available about his character and entry, however, as the show’s story unfolds, where Rahi comes to Mumbai with Prem to seek advice from a reputed dancer, Manohar Pandit, she is likely to meet Anupama there as Anupama comes to the same place for cooking work. The character of Manohar Pandit has not been introduced yet on the screen, which hints that Kanwarjit Paintal is likely to play this role.

Anupamaa is a Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut Productions, and it often ranks at the top of the TRP ratings. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria as the lead characters.

Kanwarjit Paintal is known for his iconic presence in TV and films. He has worked in films like Jawani Diwani, Bawarchi, Heera Panna, Swarg Narak, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, and more. His TV career includes key roles in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Vikram Aur Betaal, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Mahabharat, Mehndi Wala Ghar, Piya Albela, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc.