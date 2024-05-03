Vicky Jain gets hospitalised; Ankita Lokhande talks about being together ‘in sickness & health’ as they smile for the camera

After making a splash with their stint in Bigg Boss 17, the fans of couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have only gone on to love them even more. Since the show ended, they have been consistently busy, and Lokhande even has her upcoming series, Amrapali lined up ahead.

However, it was only recently that Lokhande went on to inform everyone about her unfortunate hand injury, and also share how her husband, Jain is taking extremely good care of her. And while she has been recovering, it is rather unfortunate that now, Jain seems to have fallen ill, and he even had to be admitted to the hospital.

Revealing the same, Lokhande shared a series of images of themselves lying on the hospital bed together and posing for the camera. One other image saw them sitting across from each other while being engrossed in their phones. It was, however, Lokhande’s caption that caught everyone’s attention when she was witty enough to write, “Together in sickness & in health, literally”

The nature and reason for Jain being ill is currently unknown. But as soon as the image was posted, their millions of fans and even people from the industry went on to wish them hoping for their speedy recovery.

As one also knows, that post the fame that Bigg Boss 17 gave Vicky Jain, he along with his wife went on to collaborate on-screen for a music video titled, Laa Pila De Sharab. This was Jain’s debut in the acting world. And apart from her upcoming series, Amrapali, Lokhande was also recently seen in Swatantraya Veer Savar co-starring Randeep Hooda.