Vidhi Yadav the young actress who is all set to play the lead role of Bhoomi in Colors’ new show Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariskha will have a thunderous start to her acting career. We say thunderous, as she will be seen entering the viewers’ hearts in the very first episode with a daring stunt sequence, is what we hear. Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Vidhi who is a social media influencer with over 3 million followers on Instagram is otherwise very athletic in real life. Her passion includes skateboarding and various other sports activities.

As per a reliable source, “Vidhi will be seen doing her own river stunt, without using a body double or a stunt girl. This sequence will showcase her daring nature to the audience.”

Molkki -Rishton Ki Agnipariksha will see Vidhi Yadav and Ashish Kapoor playing the leads.

Are you all excited to watch Bhoomi in action?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.