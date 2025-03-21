Will Singing as a Career help Tejaswini in her Struggle? Vaibhavi Hankare Opens Up on her character’s Determination in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

Star Plus, a leading entertainment channel known for delivering captivating storytelling and engaging content, has organized the Star Parivaar Mahamilan event. This grand celebration will bring together beloved characters from Star Plus’ popular shows, including Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, Pocket Mein Aasman, Jaadu Teri Nazar, Jhanak, and Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha. The Mahamilan event promises to be a spectacle filled with unending drama and unforgettable moments.

Recently, Vaibhavi Hankare, who plays Tejaswini in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, opened up about her character’s journey, saying, “Tejaswini is determined that she will earn money by singing and help her family no matter what. She is all set to face a major turning point in her life!”

The show’s latest promo has sparked anticipation among viewers, giving a glimpse of Tejaswini’s struggle. In a world where children are often taught that singing and dancing are merely co-curricular activities and not real career options, Tejaswini challenges this notion. Her story raises an important question—can passion be turned into a livelihood? Will she prove that talent and perseverance can break societal norms?

As she navigates her responsibilities, the big question remains—will Neil support her? Can she truly make a living out of her passion?

