Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit Poses With Team, Shares BTS From Hospital Sequence

Rohit Purohit is a heartthrob of Indian television, with his role as Armaan Poddar in the longest-running show of Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Though the actor replaced Shehzada Dhami, the audience loved his performance in the show. Besides that, the actor enjoys a massive fandom on his Instagram handle and treats his fans with the insights of shooting. Yet again, the actor shared a photo showcasing a glimpse of the hospital sequence.

Rohit Purohit Poses His Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Team In Behind-the-scenes Photo

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohit shared a photo posted by his co-star Sandeep Rajora, who portrays the character of Rohit’s father, Madhav, in the show, showcasing a glimpse of behind-the-scenes from the hospital sequence. As per the current plot, Rohit’s on-screen father, Madhav, gets injured by a bullet and gets admitted to the hospital. Abhira, played by Samridhii Shukla, donates her blood to Armaan’s father to save him. While shooting the scene, the actor clicked a wholesome picture with the cast. In the photo, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raj, Sahil Kharbanda and others. The adorable photo shows how friendly the actors are behind the scenes.

Rohit Purohit’s on-screen father, Madhav, played by Sandeep Rajora, shared a video showcasing the hospital sequence and expressed his feelings in the caption, “Thanks, Dear Fans, for all your love and concern for Madhav.Madhav is back..🙏🙏 here are some wonderful edits and BTS with my lovely team #gratitude #yrkkh#dkp.”