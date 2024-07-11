Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit says’ Apna time aayega’, fans claim ‘his time has come’..

Rohit Purohit has been in the limelight since he entered the Rajan Shahi Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Having entered midway, Rohit has managed to divert all the attention on him, and has reigned supreme in the role of Armaan Poddar. He has not only managed to make a space for himself as the lead of the show, but has also added a smoothness to the chemistry between the jodis. As we know, Rohit Purohit is cast opposite Samridhii Shukla in the show. Rohit and Samridhii have bagged imnsense fan following in quick time. Together, they are adored and loved as #AbhiMaan. Rohit’s recent post and pictures on social media encouraged his fans to come out in big numbers, replying to his post.

Rohit wrote,

rohitpurohit08

🖤🖤 apna time aayega,

yeah baibeee! 😎

Well, he was seen in a stunning combination of black and white. He wore a white shirt to go with black suit and a matching tie. He rocked the suit style on display here. His aura and charm are palpable and his fans surely find him hot.

Rohit got replies in plenty, with most of the replies telling the actor that ‘his time has already come’…

You can check the post and pictures here.

Aah!! What a great feeling when you are given this impression by the world around you?

Do you also think that Rohit in the character of Armaan Poddar rocks in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

