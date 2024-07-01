Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Samridhii Shukla Does It Again; Lends Voice To Joey King!!

Samridhii Shukla who plays the lead role of Abhira in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s long-running and popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a multi-faceted artist. She is not only a great actor, capable of donning challenging roles, but is a splendid voiceover artist too. She has lent her voice to many noted personalities in India and on an International level too. She is known to have lent her voice to the Hollywood actress Joey King in the series The Kissing Booth 2, where Joey played the role of Elle Evans. And now, it is the next for Samridhii, as she has again lent voice to the same actor Joey King in another series. The news that Samridhii is happy to share with her fanbase and well-wishers is that she has lent her voice to the actress again in the Netflix series A Family Affair.

She puts up an Instagram story suggesting the same. She writes on the poster of the series that is launched on Netflix saying, ‘Another one for Joey King! Go watch A Family Affair on Netflix, and hear me in the Hindi version.’

Check the story on Instagram.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, this is not it!! Samridhii is popular for her voice in the English OTT version of the famous Hindi film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. She lent voice to Tripti Dimri in the OTT release.

Earlier, Samridhii Shukla had made headlines when she revealed that she had dubbed for Alia Bhatt in the OTT version of ‘Brahmastra’. Some of the other projects where she has dubbed are – ‘Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna,’ ‘Little Singham,’ ‘Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal,’ and ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends.’

Best of luck, Samridhii!!