Young beauty Shivangi Joshi is a renowned name in the industry. The actress has carved a niche with her acting chops in various kinds of shows. The diva, who rose to fame as Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently took to Instagram to share her health update.

The actress shared with her fans that she had a kidney infection and she is recovering now. Shivangi shared a picture from the hospital bed and penned a long note. Sharing her health update with her fans, the actress wrote ‘Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing Lots of love Shivangi.’ As soon as Shivangi uploaded the photo, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with ‘get well soon’ wishes.

Shivangi will be seen playing a fairy in Colors TV’s upcoming show Bekaaboo.

