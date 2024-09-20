Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni Back On Sets; Happy Reunion Time

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular and long-running Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is poised at a crucial phase where the big question asked is whether Armaan and Abhira’s wedding will happen or not!! As we know, Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla are enjoying all the popularity, courtesy of their amazing performances and chemistry onscreen. Well, the set of the show had a special visitor who is a part of the huge Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family. The show which is presently in its 4th generation phase had actor Jay Soni visiting them. He played the role of Abhinav Sharma, father of Abhira in generation three of the show.

It was a moment of joy ultimately for daughter Abhira aka Samridhii Shukla to meet and greet her onscreen father on the set. Jay Soni was an integral part of the show when he married Akshara after she separated from Abhimanyu Birla. Abhinav and Akshara’s daughter is Abhira Sharma.

The senior actors of the show like Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi etc, who have been part of the earlier generation story, were happy to meet Jay on the set. Jay clicked pictures with Samridhii and his earlier family.

The fans were quick to react to the photos stating that they miss the Generation Three actors.!!

You can check the pictures here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all happy on seeing this enjoyable reunion on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?