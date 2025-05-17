‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Ruheen Ali’s Entry After A Leap, Fans Surprised To See The New Track

The popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘ has now completely changed. Recently, a 6-year leap has been shown in the show, and with this, new characters have also entered the story. The promo has also come out now, in which everything is clearly visible that at what point the story has reached now.

Ruheen Ali’s explosive entry



After the leap, the biggest discussion is about actress Ruheen Ali, who has now come as a new girl in Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) life. She is now seen as Armaan’s lover in the show.

This is Ruheen Ali’s TV debut, and she has started with such a big show. Now that the promo has been released, it can be clearly seen that Ruheen and Armaan’s chemistry is visible, and this new pair is now going to give a new turn to the story.

What was shown in the promo?

The new promo after the leap shows that Armaan has now become an RJ, and Abhira is nowhere in his world. He has completely changed now, neither his looks, nor his dressing, nor his behaviour.

On the other hand, Abhira has also moved to a new city. Both of them have now parted ways. The promo also shows that Armaan is now living only for Pookie (his daughter), and he is very protective of his child.

What is the twist after the leap?

Before the leap in the story, it was shown that Abhira feels that she is not getting the status of a mother. After an accident, she goes to Punjab. Armaan starts living in a different world with his daughter Pookie.

Now Ruheen Ali has entered the story, and she has become a part of a new beginning in Armaan’s life.

What else has changed in the show?

Armaan and Abhira have completely changed after the leap. Where earlier Armaan was calm and sensible, now he has become a reclusive, angry and emotional person.

Rohit Purohit also said in the interview that now Armaan is completely different, he will be known as RJ, and now he does not care about the world; only his daughter, Pookie is his world.

What will happen next?

Now that Ruheen Ali has come on the show and the promo has also clearly indicated that Armaan and Abhira have parted ways, fans are now excited to know whether Armaan and Abhira will meet again, or now the pair of Ruheen and Armaan will move forward in the story.

Whatever it is, the atmosphere of the show has completely changed after the leap, and Ruheen Ali’s entry is bringing a new freshness to the show.

The Indian television series ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Cut Productions. Rajan Shahi has previously produced many hit shows like ‘Bidaai’ and ‘Anupama’, which were produced under the banner of this production house.