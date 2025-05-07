Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shoot Stopped, Here’s What Went Wrong?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a cult show that has been winning hearts for the last sixteen years with gripping storylines, interesting characters, amazing performances by the stars, and major twists that build the story incredibly. However, on Tuesday evening, the Rajan Shahi-produced show’s shooting stopped, leaving fans concerned. Let’s find out what went wrong.

The current lead actor, Rohit Purohit, shared a glimpse of Mumbai in his story, showcasing the dangerous night view and weather of the town. And that’s exactly why the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot has been stopped. On Tuesday, 6 May, several regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, were affected by the thunderstorm. Rohit shared an update from the sets that left fans shocked. In addition, the weather forecast has alarmed people with a yellow alert in the town for 7 May, too.

After the frightening thunderstorm on 6 May, the weather forecast has warned people with yellow alert. So one has to take care of that and step out of the house only if it is very important.

Natural calamities are uncertain and unpredictable, and they can cause major damage, which is why one has to be extra careful.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently features Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla as the lead. The show first premiered in January 2009, and it has been sixteen years. It is produced by Rajan Shahi under the Director’s Kut Productions.