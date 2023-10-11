Television | News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The TOP Upcoming Twists That Will Leave Viewers In Shock

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will go through a generation leap. But before that, the long-running show will see some big twists that will bring about a lot of emotion and drama. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Oct,2023 13:38:17
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) being focussed upon!! However, the loyal viewers of the show and the fans of #AbhiRa are sad and disheartened even when they are about to see the grand union of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The reason being the expectant generation leap which will turn tables in a big way!!

Well, IWMBuzz.com is here as always, to write about the big upcoming twists that can be expected in the storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara:

As we know, the wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara is about to happen. But the pregnancy news of Akshara will spread like wildfire which will bring about tension and drama. The debate will be whether the marriage should happen for friendship or should not happen as love does not persist. As for Abhimanyu, he is in love with Akshara but is ready to take a new path of friendship with his wife Akshara. Akshara is marrying Abhimanyu for the well-being and good future of Abhir. At this juncture, Manjiri will put her foot down that the wedding should not happen as there will be no love in the relationship, and there is no need for marriage to be friends. In between all this, it will be interesting to see whether Abhimanyu and Akshara grow mature enough to get married and seek a future together!!

Death of Abhimanyu:

The recent promo indicates further heartbreak in the form of Abhimanyu’s death. As per the promo, Akshara is eagerly waiting for Abhimanyu for her court marriage. Abhimanyu and Abhir are coming in the car, when all of a sudden, there is an accident. The promo suggests the death of Abhimanyu and Abhir in the accident. What will happen to Akshara if this is true?

Akshara giving birth to a baby girl:

The media is abuzz with the rumours of Abhimanyu’s death in a car accident. This will surely put all the worry back on Akshara. Her pregnancy will surely go through enormous hurdles, considering that she would have seen the death of Abhir and Abhimanyu. The upcoming track where she will give birth to a baby girl, will bring some happiness back into the story plot. We wait for this to happen!!

The death of Akshara:

The new generation leap story will be headed by Aarohi’s daughter Ruhi and Akshara’s daughter Naira. However, after the death of Abhimanyu, the makers will also have to end the tale of Akshara with her death. This will be yet another tragic development in the track.

Muskan claiming her right to Abhinav’s baby:

If Akshara will die, it will only mean that Muskan will want to have possession of her brother Abhinav’s daughter. So this fight for the kid’s upbringing will surely happen. And when this will happen, it will probably be a dead end for Kairav and Muskan’s relationship.

The New Generation Leap:

Yes, finally, all eyes will be hooked on to the generation leap that will happen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the news that has come in, Ruhi and Naira will be the new leads. There are talks of Pranali Rathod playing a new character in the show, while Harshad Chopda will exit.

Are you all looking forward to these twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

