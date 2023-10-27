Television | News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhira And Ruhi's Story Post-Leap To Be Exciting; Check Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for its post leap phase, wherein the new story of Abhira and Ruhi will have freshness. Look at the upcoming and exciting storyline here.

27 Oct,2023 12:30:14
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular and long-running TV show on Star Plus, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is all set for a generation leap. This will kickstart the fourth-generation love tale in the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in its last three generation stories, has been big successes, and the makers and channel will want to replicate this success in its new generation story too. The start has been good enough, as the makers have taken relatively fresh faces to play the leads in the show. Actor Shehzada Dhami will play the main lead while actress Samridhii Shukla will play the role of Abhira, daughter of Akshara and Abhinav. Actress Pratiksha Honmukhe has been roped in to play the role of Ruhi, who is Aarohi’s daughter.

As we know, the show in its pre-leap climax will see the death of Abhimanyu and Abhir. The story will be taken forward with Akshara being a single parent, raising both girls. Manish Goenka will be a solid support system for Akshara. Actress Preeti Amin has been finalized to take forward the role of the elder Akshara in the show. Sachin Tyagi will continue to be part of the show.

A report on Bollywood Life talked about the track with which the new generation story will open up. And we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

As per the report, Shehzada Dhami will also be shown as a successful lawyer. As seen in the promo introducing Abhira, she is a lawyer and has taken the path of her mother Akshara. Ruhi, played by Pratiksha Honmukhe will be shown married to Shehzada Dhami’s brother in the show.

Are you looking forward to this new story plot in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

