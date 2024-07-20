Producer Rahul Tewary Talks About The Conflict Drama Followed By Romance Between Sachin And Sailee In Udne Ki Aasha

Renowned producer Rahul Tewary, along with Rolling Tales Production, is celebrating a significant milestone for their popular show on Star Plus, Udne Ki Aasha, which recently achieved a TRP of 2.0, the highest since its inception. The show, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, has struck a chord with both masses and classes, and Tewary sheds light on what makes it resonate so well with the audience.

“I’ve always said that this show is very relatable, and we’re very lucky and thankful to the audience for connecting with it,” Tewary states.

“The current track revolves around the ambiguity between Sachin and Sailee and how they resolve it. There is conflict and then consummation. Story-wise, we are moving from them getting married under very precarious circumstances to what happens between two people who in a way were forced to be together. We’ve portrayed that, and the audience has responded well. Now, when they’re on the verge of breaking up, it’s about how they get back together and eventually fall in love. That’s what’s resonating with the masses right now, and thankfully, it’s all working well,” the Producer says.

Tewary recently directed a pivotal sequence that heightened the drama quotient of the show. “This particular sequence was the last confusion between Sailee and Sachin. From marriage to knowing each other, clashes, friends, to them finally understanding and accepting each other. So, a sequence where both voice out their issues and finally accept their love which leads to their consummation has been shot with the help of 2 songs outlining their pain and submission to this relationship.”

The drama quotient is quite high. Take us through it? “It is such an intense relationship, heading towards consummation with everything that has happened between them as a couple forced to be together. We have had a lot of positive feedback through our research – it seems that the audience has liked it so far and I am sure they will continue to do so.

This is very relatable to the audience, and thankfully, they are consuming it well.”

As for future plans, Tewary reveals exciting developments in the pipeline. “Well, as I said before, we’ve been pitching and discussing with many broadcasters. We’re working on a new show, which we’ll announce very soon.”

Best of luck!!