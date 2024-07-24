Producers of Nazara’s Dahej Daasi, Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat talk about the shifting of set from Naigaon

TV show Dahej Daasi which is doing well on Nazara, has shifted its set from Naigaon to Goregaon in Mumbai. The social drama which is produced by Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Do Doon 4 Films, recently completed the feat of completing 100 episodes. The show which has Rajat Verma, Sayantani Ghosh, Simran Sharma and others playing the primary roles, has a good storyline and drama that has kept viewers glued to the happenings.

The makers recently took the major decision of shifting their set to Mumbai from Naigaon. While a new set was erected, the script brought in high-level drama that showed the house (earlier set) being burnt down.

IWMBuzz.com talked to the Producers Ravindra Gautam and Raghuveer Shekhawat, to know about this big change in the set shift.

Said Ravindra Gautam, “We wanted the set to be moved from Naigaon. As you know, there is a humongous road work happening around the area. Also, the traffic problems have been in plenty. This has been chaotic for our cast and crew to travel. There have been times when this traumatic road travel has shown in their performances and moods. We wanted to put an end to this day-to-day struggle. As Producers, we want our team to be happy and satisfied, and we believe that this will further alleviate their work/performance levels on set.”

Raghuvir Shekhawat on his part told us, “It is teamwork to run a show. And we wanted everyone in our team to be contented. Their travel hazards were taking a toll, affecting both health and mental well-being. And this is why we derived this solution.”

As part of the drama that is coming up, Ravindra Gautam hinted on, “A double role of the male lead will be seen soon.”

Shekhawat added by saying, “Dahej Daasi has always had good drama. The show is doing very well, with ratings quite impressive for the channel’s standards. The time spent is also very good. The intention is to build up on the drama quotient and deliver a good product.”

Best of luck!!